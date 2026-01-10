TJGC Group (NASDAQ:MCTR) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

TJGC Group (NASDAQ:MCTR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.9510 and last traded at $0.9765. 30,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 39,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TJGC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TJGC Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJGC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

TJGC Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJGC Group

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TJGC Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJGC Group (NASDAQ:MCTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of TJGC Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TJGC Group Company Profile

Ctrl Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marketing and advertising services. It offers one-stop advertising services to clients throughout the entire advertising process, which comprises the planning, creating, launching, managing, and performance monitoring of the advertisements. The company was founded by Kai Kwan Lam, Chi Fung Lau, and Chun Pong Siu on May 13, 2022 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

