SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMH) Trading 0% Higher – Should You Buy?

SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.71. 5,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 2,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.
SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57.
SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF
The SPDR SSgA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2028. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMH was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Gold Breakout ALERT
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.