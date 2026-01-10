SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMH) Trading 0% Higher – Should You Buy?

SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.71. 5,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 2,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:MYMH Free Report ) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 14.07% of SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The SPDR SSgA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2028. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMH was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

