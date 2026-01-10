NEOS Real Estate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IYRI) Shares Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

NEOS Real Estate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IYRI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.03 and last traded at $48.90. Approximately 70,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 78,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.

NEOS Real Estate High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.21 million, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEOS Real Estate High Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEOS Real Estate High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $7,610,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in NEOS Real Estate High Income ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 91,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS Real Estate High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $816,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NEOS Real Estate High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NEOS Real Estate High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

NEOS Real Estate High Income ETF Company Profile

The NEOS Real Estate High Income ETF (IYRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks high monthly income with the potential for appreciation by actively investing in stocks of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Capped Index while also utilizing call options strategies. IYRI was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Neos.

