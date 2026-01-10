Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 60,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 119,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intellicheck from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDN

Intellicheck Stock Up 2.7%

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

The stock has a market cap of $131.33 million, a PE ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Intellicheck by 21,267.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc (NYSE: IDN) is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in identity verification and risk mitigation solutions. The company develops software that leverages machine learning, computer vision and proprietary analytics to authenticate a wide range of identity documents in real time and detect fraudulent or counterfeit credentials. Intellicheck’s platform integrates with point-of-sale systems, kiosks and mobile devices, enabling seamless deployment across multiple channels.

Focused on retail, financial services, hospitality, gaming and government sectors, Intellicheck’s solutions help clients comply with regulatory requirements, reduce fraud losses and streamline customer interactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.