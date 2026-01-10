Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2 – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.86 and last traded at GBX 2.86. 2,800,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 771,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90.
Kore Potash Trading Up 3.8%
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.96. The stock has a market cap of £153.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.31.
Kore Potash Company Profile
Through the development of the Sintoukola potash basin in the Republic of Congo (RoC), Kore Potash is working to bring a number of globally significant potash deposits into production. Focus is on two high-grade projects: Kola and DX.
The Company aims to move quickly to cash generation from the DX project, which has a modest capital cost and planned production of 400,000 tonnes per annum of Muriate of Potash and its adjacent potash projects provide the potential for long-term potash production district from the area.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kore Potash
- A month before the crash
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- Trump Devises the Death of the IRS ??
Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.