Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2 – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.86 and last traded at GBX 2.86. 2,800,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 771,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90.

Kore Potash Trading Up 3.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.96. The stock has a market cap of £153.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Kore Potash Company Profile

Kore Potash Plc (AIM: KP2, ASX: KP2, JSE: KP2) is an advanced stage mineral exploration and development company that is incorporated in England and Wales and listed on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange, the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the JSE Limited (JSE) in South Africa.Through the development of the Sintoukola potash basin in the Republic of Congo (RoC), Kore Potash is working to bring a number of globally significant potash deposits into production. Focus is on two high-grade projects: Kola and DX.

The Company aims to move quickly to cash generation from the DX project, which has a modest capital cost and planned production of 400,000 tonnes per annum of Muriate of Potash and its adjacent potash projects provide the potential for long-term potash production district from the area.

