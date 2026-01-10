Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Down 13% – Time to Sell?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 187,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 380,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Solstice Gold Trading Up 5.0%

The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

