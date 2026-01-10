Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 158,866 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 124,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Northern Shield Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$10.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Northern Shield Resources

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Eastern Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, silver, and platinum group elements. The company holds 100% interest in the Merasheen property with 99 claims covering an area of 25 square kilometers located at the southern end of Merasheen Island in Placentia Bay, Newfoundland; 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 52 claims with an area of 25 square kilometers located in north of Schefferville, Quebec; and 100% interests in the Idefix property with 40 claims covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in Labrador Trough, Québec.

Featured Stories

