NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.7350. 33,531,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 48,707,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $8.60 to $6.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NIO from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NIO from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

NIO Stock Down 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in NIO during the second quarter valued at $12,315,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 965,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 262,637 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,094,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 608,377 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 474,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,170 shares during the period. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $916,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

