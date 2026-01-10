Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Shares Up 37.5% – Here’s What Happened

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 37.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 549,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 190,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sonoro Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$14.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -18.41.

About Sonoro Energy

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd. in July 2010. Sonoro Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

