Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Stock Price Down 12.6% on Insider Selling

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.6% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 74,296,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 182,176,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.1550.

Specifically, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 3,824,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $4,091,895.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 229,731,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,812,993.90. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 4,835,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $5,802,697.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 233,555,971 shares in the company, valued at $280,267,165.20. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In related news, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 6,053,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $8,293,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 238,391,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,596,426.24. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Trending Headlines about Datavault AI

Here are the key news stories impacting Datavault AI this week:

Expanded IBM collaboration and multi?city edge deployments: Datavault said it is expanding its collaboration with IBM to deploy the SanQtum AI platform and will activate GPU?powered, zero?trust edge nodes in New York and Philadelphia (Q2 completion targeted). These deployments support potential enterprise revenue opportunities in insurance, finance and healthcare if customer adoption follows.

Token distribution announced: the board set Feb. 21, 2026 as the distribution date for the Dream Bowl Meme Coin II tokens to eligible record equityholders — a retail/engagement play that could boost attention but has unclear near?term revenue impact.

Warrants distribution may be dilutive: the board also set Feb. 21, 2026 to distribute warrants to purchase common stock, which will increase potential share supply and could pressure the share price as warrants are exercised.

Updated outstanding share count revealed ~573.6M shares: the company disclosed a sizable share base, a metric investors treat as dilutive to per?share value and earnings power.

Large insider selling by major shareholder Holding Co. Scilex: Scilex sold roughly 14.7M shares across Jan. 6–8 (blocks at ~$1.37, $1.20 and $1.07), trimming its stake and raising selling?pressure concerns; the trades were filed with the SEC.

Datavault AI Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $261.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 100.90% and a negative net margin of 1,394.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datavault AI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVLT. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at $133,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the third quarter worth about $416,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

