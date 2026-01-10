GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $310.27 and last traded at $314.6150. Approximately 5,649,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,880,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.94.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.3%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.55. The company has a market cap of $339.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 154.8% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 269,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

