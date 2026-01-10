Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.68 and last traded at $41.11. 85,841,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 101,650,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.63.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $35.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,559.56, a PEG ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,332,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after buying an additional 51,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $1,579,378,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Intel by 91.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 765,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 366,092 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 247,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 123,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,644,244,000 after buying an additional 8,513,298 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

