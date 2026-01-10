Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading 13.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.80 and last traded at $104.04. Approximately 9,574,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 4,550,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.44.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $74.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.68.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $14,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,196,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,629,199.33. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,230.40. This trade represents a 76.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 885,511 shares of company stock valued at $70,988,315 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

