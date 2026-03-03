First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 463,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,169,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

First Cobalt Trading Down 1.6%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$162.97 million and a P/E ratio of -7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project, which covers an area of approximately 2,600 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Cobalt Corp. in September 2016. First Cobalt Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

