Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mingteng International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Mingteng International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTEN

Mingteng International Price Performance

Mingteng International Company Profile

Mingteng International stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $765.54. Mingteng International has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $5,206.00.

(Get Free Report)

Mingteng International Group Limited is a special-purpose acquisition company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with a focus on business combinations in the Greater China region. Sponsored by Guangdong Mingteng Investment Holdings Group Co, Ltd., the company completed its initial public offering on the NASDAQ under the ticker MTEN in early 2023. Its primary objective is to leverage sponsor expertise and industry relationships to identify and merge with businesses in high-growth sectors.

The company targets acquisitions across advanced manufacturing, new energy, healthcare, technology and related industries that exhibit strong growth potential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mingteng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mingteng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.