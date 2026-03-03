Zacks Research Weighs in on IDEX’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for IDEX in a report released on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q1 2027 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $899.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.00 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on IDEX in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.22.

IDEX Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:IEX opened at $211.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.80.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in IDEX by 61.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

