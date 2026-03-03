Short Interest in Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GECC) Rises By 57.4%

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 345,331 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the January 29th total of 219,374 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,825 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 70,825 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GECC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Great Elm Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price target on shares of Great Elm Capital Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Great Elm Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.50.

Great Elm Capital Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GECC opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Great Elm Capital Group has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $87.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc (NASDAQ: GECC) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in private, middle-market companies. The firm targets senior secured loans, subordinated debt and equity securities of U.S. companies, with a focus on businesses offering stable cash flows and potential for growth. Industry sectors of interest include business services, consumer products, industrials and healthcare, among others.

GECC’s investment strategy emphasizes portfolio diversification and active management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.