Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVNS. Zacks Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of AVNS opened at $13.95 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $15.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $648.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.70 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 10.40%.Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Avanos Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 41,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical is a global medical technology company that develops and markets a broad portfolio of medical devices intended to improve patient outcomes in hospital, outpatient and post-acute care settings. The company’s products focus on three core therapy areas—pain management, enteral feeding and respiratory care—designed to help clinicians manage post-operative pain, deliver nutrition support and assist breathing for patients across a variety of acute and chronic conditions.

In its pain management segment, Avanos offers both non-opioid drug delivery systems and cryoanalgesia devices, including ambulatory infusion pumps and cooled radiofrequency ablation platforms.

