AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMSF. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on AMERISAFE in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMERISAFE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.37. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company had revenue of $81.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.05 million. Research analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 346.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 38.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerisafe, Inc (NASDAQ: AMSF) is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance products and services in the United States. The company focuses on underwriting and managing workers’ compensation policies for small to mid-sized public and private businesses, particularly in higher-hazard industries such as retail, manufacturing, distribution and wholesale. Through its network of independent agents, Amerisafe delivers tailored coverage solutions that combine robust risk management support with loss prevention programs designed to enhance workplace safety.

In addition to core insurance offerings, Amerisafe provides extensive risk control resources, including safety training, on-site consultations and claims management services.

