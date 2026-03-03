CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $7.3250 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 6:00 PM ET.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6%

CTMX stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $904.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.44. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5,648.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.

At the core of CytomX’s pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.

Featured Stories

