Solid Biosciences (SLDB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Solid Biosciences Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $483.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLDB. Barclays set a $9.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

Insider Transactions at Solid Biosciences

In other news, CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 80,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $516,861.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 270,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,795.64. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gabriel Brooks sold 28,335 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $182,477.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 96,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,799.52. The trade was a 22.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 620,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,687. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 25,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle?stabilizing protein.

Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT?001, is a micro?dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno?associated virus (AAV) vector.

