Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BGSI. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “sell (d+)” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BGSI

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Group Services

Shares of NYSE BGSI opened at $173.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $136.81 and a 52 week high of $183.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.45 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGSI. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Group Services in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Boyd Group Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Group Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Group Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Group Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc is a North American operator of collision repair centers that provides vehicle repair, paint and refinishing, and auto glass replacement services. Its locations perform mechanical and cosmetic collision repairs, parts sourcing, and related warranty work, serving retail customers as well as business clients such as insurers and fleet operators. The company’s operations typically include estimating, repair planning, paint and body work, and post-repair quality assurance and customer service.

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Boyd Group Services operates across both Canada and the United States through a network of company-owned collision repair facilities under various local and regional brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.