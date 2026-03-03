Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

COO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.77.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.80. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 9.16%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.040 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, insider Holly R. Sheffield acquired 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.75 per share, with a total value of $99,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,449. The trade was a 3.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Lucchese purchased 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.06 per share, for a total transaction of $149,963.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,946.70. This represents a 23.29% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,014 shares of company stock worth $1,304,416. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Cooper Companies by 106.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 484.8% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

