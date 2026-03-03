Information Services Group (III) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Information Services Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $61.1060 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Information Services Group Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:III opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Information Services Group by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 65.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc (ISG) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm specializing in digital transformation, sourcing strategies and technology-driven business operations. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, the company leverages deep market insights and data analytics to help clients optimize cost structures, accelerate growth and navigate complex technology landscapes. Since its founding in 2006, ISG has cultivated expertise across industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and the public sector.

ISG’s core offerings include sourcing advisory, managed governance, market intelligence and research services.

