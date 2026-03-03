GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 665,365 Shares of GoPro, Inc. $GPRO

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665,365 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in GoPro were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 957.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,687,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,578,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 91,283 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in GoPro by 69.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,062,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 435,938 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Price Performance

GPRO opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoPro presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $0.75.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) is an American technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of compact, high-definition cameras and related accessories. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, GoPro’s product lineup is centered on its flagship HERO series of action cameras, which combine rugged construction, waterproof housings and advanced imaging capabilities. In addition to the HERO line, the company offers the MAX camera for 360-degree video capture, along with an array of mounts, grips and protective cases to support use in extreme sports, travel and professional video production.

Since its founding in 2002 by Nicholas Woodman, who continues to serve as chief executive officer, GoPro has expanded beyond hardware into software and cloud-based services.

