Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 148.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $279.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $395.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $306.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,111,426 shares of company stock worth $118,810,470. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.