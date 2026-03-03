Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 148.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud remains a major growth engine — Q4 cloud revenue grew ~48%, underscoring ongoing monetization of AI/services and supporting long-term revenue expectations. Is Alphabet Stock a Buy?
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic partner deal: Rakuten’s cloud-native storage is now pre-integrated with Google Distributed Cloud Connected Servers — a win for GCP’s hybrid/cloud stack and channel adoption. MWC 2026: Rakuten Cloud-Native Storage Now Built into Google Distributed Cloud Connected Servers
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory and sustainability progress: South Korea granted conditional approval to export high?precision map data (removing a long-standing barrier for Google Maps there) and Alphabet announced new clean?powered data centers with very large long?duration batteries — supporting geographic expansion and energy cost/ESG positioning. Alphabet’s Mapping Breakthrough And Clean Energy Push Reshape Growth Prospects
- Neutral Sentiment: Meta’s AI chip deals include large leases for Google TPUs — this can be incremental revenue for Google Cloud but also reflects shifting competitive dynamics in AI infrastructure. Meta AI Chip Deals Reshape Costs As Shares Trade Below Targets
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data in recent filings are noisy/insignificant (report shows zero/NaN), so there’s no clear short?squeeze pressure driving today’s move. (Data appears unreliable.)
- Negative Sentiment: Rising investor caution on AI names: several pieces note that Wall Street’s sentiment toward AI stocks cooled in early March, contributing to portfolio trimming and share weakness in high?multiple tech names including Alphabet. 2 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Negative Sentiment: Capital spending outlook: coverage flagged Alphabet’s potential for materially higher capex (estimates pointing toward a sharp rise, cited as approaching ~$200B in 2025), which could pressure near?term margins and investor sentiment around free cash flow. Is Alphabet Stock a Buy?
Analyst Ratings Changes
Alphabet Stock Down 1.7%
Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $306.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,111,426 shares of company stock worth $118,810,470. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
