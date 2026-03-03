Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. $APOG

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $41,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 24.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1,074.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after buying an additional 292,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 43,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson set a $46.00 price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apogee Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 1.1%

APOG stock opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.08. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $49.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $348.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.4-3.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 3rd. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of value-added architectural products and services. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and installation of high-performance glass, framing systems, curtain walls, skylights and other building envelope solutions. Its operations span three primary platforms—Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass and Architectural Services—enabling Apogee to deliver complete, integrated façade systems for new construction, renovation and retrofit projects.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Apogee traces its roots to the mid-20th century and today serves commercial, institutional and residential markets across North America and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.