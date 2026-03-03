Ameris Bancorp $ABCB Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 757,748 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,634 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.7% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $55,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $53,624,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,867,000 after acquiring an additional 490,602 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 98,682.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 351,310 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 55.5% in the second quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,230,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,077,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,405,000 after purchasing an additional 202,165 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $94.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.99. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $87.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.46%.The business had revenue of $309.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through its principal subsidiary, Ameris Bank, the company offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small businesses, middle market companies and agricultural customers. Its core business lines encompass deposit services, lending solutions, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, insurance products and wealth management.

Ameris Bancorp operates a network of branches and loan production offices across the southeastern United States, including Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

