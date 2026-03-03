A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS Stake Reduced by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 128.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 24.8% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE AOS opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 14.26%.The firm had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on A. O. Smith and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $69.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Darrell W. Schuh sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $28,440.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,237.55. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.