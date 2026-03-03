RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Update

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 469,466 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the January 29th total of 374,041 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of RS Group to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EENEF opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. RS Group has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) is a global distributor of industrial and electronic products, serving engineers, procurement professionals and maintenance teams. The company offers a comprehensive range of over 500,000 products, including electronic components, automation and control devices, tools, fasteners, test and measurement equipment, and maintenance supplies. RS Group’s digital platforms and catalogues provide customers with real-time stock information, technical resources and e-procurement solutions designed to streamline supply chain management.

Through its two core brands – RS Components in Europe and Allied Electronics & Automation in North America – RS Group supports industries such as manufacturing, transportation, energy and infrastructure.

