Parametric Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PHEQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Parametric Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PHEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,448 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 29th total of 4,346 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,143 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Parametric Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PHEQ stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $136.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.53. Parametric Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $33.03.

Institutional Trading of Parametric Hedged Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHEQ. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parametric Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,356,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parametric Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in Parametric Hedged Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 134,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Parametric Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Parametric Hedged Equity ETF (PHEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in individual US large-cap stocks while utilizing a laddered options strategy to mitigate losses. The option strategy caps the potential upside participation. PHEQ was launched on Oct 16, 2023 and is issued by Parametric.

