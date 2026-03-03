Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 108,042 Shares of AZZ Inc. $AZZ

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 433,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,042 shares during the quarter. AZZ comprises 0.6% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $47,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 9.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 130,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AZZ from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on AZZ in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Shares of AZZ opened at $134.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $141.18. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.11.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $425.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.97 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

AZZ announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $397,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,728. This represents a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.29, for a total transaction of $3,182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,134,986.78. The trade was a 13.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,281 shares of company stock worth $4,239,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

