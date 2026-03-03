Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) Short Interest Up 25.1% in February

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 315,996 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the January 29th total of 252,557 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,012 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 162,012 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned 0.40% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

CHAU stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $130.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (CHAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. CHAU was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

