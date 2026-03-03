JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $19.43 Million Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF $QLTA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 400,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Premier Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 610.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of QLTA opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $49.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year. QLTA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

