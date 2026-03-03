Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Stock Price Up 14.3% – Should You Buy?

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01. 246,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 90,503,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

Synergia Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.25 million, a P/E ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.01.

About Synergia Energy

