Hays (LON:HAS) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.06 and last traded at GBX 38.42, with a volume of 675227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.56.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 100 to GBX 90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 81.20.
Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hays had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hays plc will post 4.0966184 earnings per share for the current year.
