Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 437.50 and last traded at GBX 430, with a volume of 101454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 429.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 price target on shares of Seplat Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 437.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 340.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 294.92.

Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.

Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition. Our goal is to help meet the energy needs of Nigeria’s rapidly growing population by providing accessible, reliable and sustainable energy, at the same time increasing shareholder value.

