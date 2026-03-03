JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Vontier Corporation $VNT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $17,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vontier by 10.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,670,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,098,000 after buying an additional 157,739 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 844,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,916,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Vontier from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vontier from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.62. Vontier Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $808.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.12 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 39.25%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.62%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.