JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Maximus, Inc. $MMS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $18,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMS. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 123.1% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Mutryn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,597.94. This represents a 2.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.45 per share, with a total value of $249,078.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,732,619.85. This represents a 0.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMS opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Maximus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. Zacks Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Maximus from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maximus has an average rating of “Buy”.

Maximus, Inc (NYSE: MMS) is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

