Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Up 33.1% in February

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 287,071 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 29th total of 215,761 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 243,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allarity Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Allarity Therapeutics from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allarity Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Allarity Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:ALLR opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Allarity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLR. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allarity Therapeutics by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allarity Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allarity Therapeutics A/S (NASDAQ:ALLR) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on advancing precision medicine in oncology and other severe diseases. The company leverages predictive biomarkers and proprietary companion diagnostic tools to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its therapeutic candidates. By integrating molecular profiling early in development, Allarity aims to improve clinical trial success rates and accelerate the path to regulatory approval.

The company’s lead pipeline includes novel small?molecule inhibitors engineered to target key pathways in solid tumors, with two primary assets currently in mid?stage clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allarity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allarity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.