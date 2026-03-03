Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Trading Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 and last traded at GBX 0. 5,700,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 140,202,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.

Supply@ME Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.56.

Get Supply@ME Capital alerts:

Supply@ME Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supply@ME Capital plc is a fintech primed to expand globally, by providing a new, innovative, much needed solution to a longstanding problem which has impeded business’ growth, by providing access to funding to monetise their inventory.

Supply@ME helps businesses which hold non perishable stock, from heavy manufacturing and chemicals to high fashion and luxury goods, improve their cashflow and unlock working capital.

Its platform enables businesses to alleviate the cost of unsold inventory in warehouses or in transit, by offering more funds at a more competitive rate than traditional financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supply@ME Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply@ME Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.