Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Price Up 40% – Still a Buy?

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) traded up 40% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.10 and last traded at GBX 0.09. 63,784,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 115,723,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07.

Empyrean Energy Trading Up 27.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.06. The firm has a market cap of £4.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -245.90.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia. The company also has a 10% working interest in the Riverbend project located in the Jasper County, Texas; and 58.084% working interest in the Eagle Oil Pool Development project located in the San Joaquin Basin, southern California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.