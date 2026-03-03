CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 340 and last traded at GBX 324.50, with a volume of 30265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326.03.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCX shares. Panmure Gordon boosted their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 240 to GBX 260 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Shore Capital Group raised CMC Markets to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 280 to GBX 330 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 295.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 317.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.79. The stock has a market cap of £876.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 172.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

