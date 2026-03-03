Champlain Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 882,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262,195 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up approximately 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $165,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total transaction of $5,727,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,589 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,662.79. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 49,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $235.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $241.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.69. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $242.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

