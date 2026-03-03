Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $19.2010, with a volume of 536353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Autohome in a report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Autohome Trading Up 0.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,968,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,497,000 after acquiring an additional 868,151 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Autohome by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,308,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,420,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,243,000 after purchasing an additional 413,287 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 25.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,178,000 after purchasing an additional 678,214 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,852,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,504,000 after buying an additional 1,326,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) operates one of China’s leading online destinations for automobile consumers, offering a comprehensive suite of digital platforms and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Headquartered in Beijing, the company’s core website and mobile applications deliver news, reviews, pricing information, photos, videos and interactive tools to help prospective buyers evaluate new and used vehicles. By aggregating rich editorial content with user-generated ratings and expert analyses, Autohome seeks to guide consumers through research, purchase and after-sales decision-making.

In addition to its consumer-facing properties, Autohome provides automakers, dealers and service providers with integrated digital marketing and e-commerce solutions.

