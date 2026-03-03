Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Down 23.6% in February

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,867 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the January 29th total of 20,765 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,282 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 16,282 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

ARBEW stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Arbe Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd is a developer of advanced radar sensing solutions for the automotive industry, specializing in high-resolution 4D imaging radar designed to support advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and fully autonomous vehicles. Its platform combines custom radar hardware with proprietary signal-processing software to deliver accurate object detection, classification and tracking in real time under diverse environmental conditions.

The company’s flagship product is a 4D imaging radar sensor capable of generating detailed spatial maps of the vehicle’s surroundings, with a detection range extending up to 200 meters and the ability to identify multiple targets simultaneously.

