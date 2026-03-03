Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Given New $44.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Texas Capital raised shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Figure Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Figure Technology Solutions Stock Up 17.6%

Shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.41. Figure Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $157.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Figure Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Minchung Kgil sold 32,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,156,439.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 584,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,474,632.75. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Todd Stevens sold 26,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $833,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 462,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,814,176. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 589,193 shares of company stock worth $22,325,347 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orland Properties Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,187,000. J Digital 6 LLC increased its position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. J Digital 6 LLC now owns 3,276,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,816,000 after purchasing an additional 274,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,493,000 after buying an additional 452,136 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $76,989,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $67,386,000.

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

