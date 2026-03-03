Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Camping World from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Camping World Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of CWH stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. Camping World has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -34.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Camping World by 2,275.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Camping World by 923.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

