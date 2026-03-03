CI Investments Inc. Sells 633,390 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 633,390 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $43,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 176.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.11. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 1,220.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

