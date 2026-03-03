Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Raises Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,537 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises about 0.6% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Marvell Technology by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 39,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average of $81.94. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

